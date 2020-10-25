Advertisement

Several District IV teams advance to state volleyball tournament

The Cutthroats are the No. 2 seed from District IV at the 1A DII state volleyball tournament.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Following the district volleyball championships this week, we had several teams overcome some obstacles and advance to the tournament.

The Sun Valley Community School entered the 1A D-II district tournament with only having played four matches during the regular season.

The Cutthroats lost to Hansen in a five set battle on the first day, only to win the next four matches and advance to state for the first time since 2002.

Sun Valley handed Carey a 3-1 loss in the second place game Thursday night, so the Panthers then traveled to Timberline High School Saturday to face Tri-Valley in a play-in game.

Carey fell 0-3 to Tri-Valley and is done for the year.

Sun Valley opens up state next Friday against Horseshoe Bend at Burley High School, starting at 1 p.m.

1A DI

Oakley 3, Greenleaf Friends 0: The Hornets won their play-in game and will face Wallace in the opening round of the state tournament at Jerome High School, starting at 1 p.m.

3A

Kimberly 3, South Fremont 1: The Bulldogs took down SF in the state play-in game on Saturday at Pocatello High School to advance to the state tournament at Twin Falls High School next Friday. They will face Kellogg at 1 p.m.

