Sun Valley Community School goes back-to-back-to-back; boys state soccer roundup
Cutthroats are now the three-time defending 3A state champion
POST FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Sun Valley Community School going for their third consecutive 3A state championship in boys soccer. The Cutthroats would have to play bright and early this morning in the semi-final versus CDA Charter.
As you can see in the background, it snowed quite a bit in northern Idaho, moving many tournament games until Saturday or even Monday.
Here in Post Falls, we’re in overtime, no score until Nils Galloway delivers a pass to Willie DeWolfe who found space right over the Wolverine keeper’s head for the game winner.
They would have a long break until the championship match Saturday evening, where they would need to take down a tough Weiser team, who was the last one to win state before Sun Valley.
DeWolfe provided both of the goals in the 2-0 win and the Cutthroats repeat as champions for the third year in a row.
As Coach Richard Whitelaw put it, “in thinking perhaps not even being able to compete at our own district tournament & to end up where we are today is quite incredible.”
The Cutthroats finish the season 9-3.
Sadly, Gooding won’t be bringing home any hardware after falling to CDA Charter in the third place game, 2-0.
4A
Canyon Ridge is the third place finisher at the 4A state boys tournament after the 2-1 win over conference foe, Jerome.
The Riverhawks also finished third back in 2014 when they faced the Tigers in that match as well.
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.