Sun Valley Community School goes back-to-back-to-back; boys state soccer roundup

Cutthroats are now the three-time defending 3A state champion
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
POST FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Sun Valley Community School going for their third consecutive 3A state championship in boys soccer. The Cutthroats would have to play bright and early this morning in the semi-final versus CDA Charter.

As you can see in the background, it snowed quite a bit in northern Idaho, moving many tournament games until Saturday or even Monday.

Here in Post Falls, we’re in overtime, no score until Nils Galloway delivers a pass to Willie DeWolfe who found space right over the Wolverine keeper’s head for the game winner.

They would have a long break until the championship match Saturday evening, where they would need to take down a tough Weiser team, who was the last one to win state before Sun Valley.

DeWolfe provided both of the goals in the 2-0 win and the Cutthroats repeat as champions for the third year in a row.

As Coach Richard Whitelaw put it, “in thinking perhaps not even being able to compete at our own district tournament & to end up where we are today is quite incredible.”

The Cutthroats finish the season 9-3.

Sadly, Gooding won’t be bringing home any hardware after falling to CDA Charter in the third place game, 2-0.

4A

Canyon Ridge is the third place finisher at the 4A state boys tournament after the 2-1 win over conference foe, Jerome.

The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks are the third place finisher at the 4A boys state soccer tournament.
The Canyon Ridge Riverhawks are the third place finisher at the 4A boys state soccer tournament.(KMVT)

The Riverhawks also finished third back in 2014 when they faced the Tigers in that match as well.

