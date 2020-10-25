Twin Falls’ explosive offense shut out in state championship; girls soccer roundup

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls entered Saturday’s 4A state girls soccer championship seeking their first ever championship, while Preston’s hoped to bring home the blue trophy for the first time since 2015.

Rain and wind made for challenging conditions.

Early in the match, Indians' Quincy Hyde takes a shot on goal, past Sydney Jund and good into the righthand side of the net for the 1-0 lead.

Bruins on the free kick, Chowder Bailey looked for the equalizer, but Sydnee Marlow stops this laser beam with her body for Preston, bobbled it, but still prevents a Twin Falls' goal.

Second half, Bailey again with a chance to tie up the game, goes into the hands of Marlow. The senior having a good game so far.

Despite Twin Falls taking at least twice as many shots on goal, none of them would go in, the Indians are your 4A state champion for the first time in five years.

They shut down a team who had outscored their opponents 108-6 this season.

We recap the difficult defeat with coach Katie Kauffman and one of the leaders on the squad, Chowder Bailey.

“They just played high pressure defense, very physical game, their goalkeeeper played a phenomenal game,” Kauffman explained. “We had a lot of opportunities, just didn’t execute things.”

Bailey added, “for corner kicks, we just need to follow through on the back side, if we follow through on the back side, we can get them in. For other kicks, we need to press the goalie because she fumbled a lot, we need to press her.”

3A

Congrats to the Sun Valley Cutthroats for capturing the 3A consolation trophy after having a season come to a halt for awhile due to the challenges surrounding COVID-19.

They beat Teton 1-0 Saturday afternoon in Post Falls. Christine Estep provided the goal.

Cutthroats finish the season 10-1.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.