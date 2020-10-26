Academic All-Star — Azlyn Gillette

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Azlyn Gillette from Oakley High School.

Azlyn maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society. She was Student Body Secretary during her Junior year and is current Student Body President.

She participated in a run for cancer awareness and helps elderly in her community.

Azlyn is a 5-time state champion in various sports. She is actively involved in drill team, cross country, track, gymnastics and is even cheer captain. Other extracurriculars include soil competitions in FFA where she won the FFA Greenhand Award. She won Superior Award at piano festival, Young Women Recognition Award and more.

She plans to attend Utah State University to study Interior Design.

Congratulations Azlyn Gillette, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

