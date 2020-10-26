Cassia hospital receives cardiac rehab center certification

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital is now a Nationally Certified Cardiac Rehab Facility.

After a person suffers a heart attack or undergoes heart surgery, an important part of their recovery is cardiac rehab.

“A person’s life span, expectancy life span, does extend to even 5 years over and beyond what it would’ve been otherwise if they had not had cardiac rehab,” said Sandra Burch, who works at Cassia Regional Hospital in its rehab facility.

The Cassia Regional Hospital is a nationally certified cardiac rehab facility, which means patients will get the best care possible while recovering.

“When a person, when a patient completes their cardiac rehab, it’s really nice to know that we’ve done the best that we can for them; they’ve met the goals they needed to; they’ve progressed as well as they needed to; they feel better; they feel like they can go out and do more at home, and their whole quality of life has improved with coming in for cardiac rehab,” Burch said.

She says the hospital is the best place to recover.

“We monitor them while we exercise with them, monitor their heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen, increase their exercise time, increase their exercise tolerance, so they are better able to function at home and be able to do more also,” Burch said.

She says this certification is another way Cassia Regional can help community members be as healthy as they can be.

“We have some people who kind of balk, they don’t want to come in for cardiac rehab, but once they do they can realize the benefit that it actually gives them,” Burch said.

