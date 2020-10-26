Cold weather shouldn’t impact remaining crops too much, farmers say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With cold temperatures this weekend and record lows Monday morning in Twin Falls, Burley and Jerome, how might farmers be affected?

As a result of an early cold snap last year, farmer Jeff Bragg says he believes most potato farmers have completed their harvest and won’t be impacted by the cold.

While those growing sugar beets may still have a week or two of the harvesting process still to go, Bragg doesn’t foresee any major damage.

“Sugar beets, looking ahead, for the weather for (the) Magic Valley, don’t believe there is going to be any issues with it either and actually the cold that went in may have raised the sugar in the sugar beets itself,” Bragg said.

Another farmer, Mike Buckley, said in a text to KMVT the cold could have a small impact on the beet defoliating process. However, he says it will most likely not affect beet quality to the extent of last year’s extended freeze. Other remaining crops, he says, are mature enough to avoid damage.

