Doctor, hospital administrator explain how COVID-19 deaths are recorded

Certified persons must list evidence pertaining to deaths
There are of course times when Covid-19 wouldn’t be the cause of death, such as a traumatic event like a car crash or a fall.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - There has been misconceptions and speculation about how doctors count coronavirus deaths.

Putting you first KMVT talked with a couple of officials from area hospitals to explain the process

First of all, the state relies on a certified person to determine the cause of death. That means a coroner, physician or a health care provider puts on the death report the person died from COVID-19. It is then reported to the state.

As previously reported, and as the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare explains, if someone dies, and they had underlying health conditions, and COVID-19 is listed as their leading cause of death, it’s counted as a coronavirus-related death.

There are of course times when COVID-19 wouldn’t be the cause of death, such as a traumatic event like a car crash or a fall.

So the rumor that hospitals are purposefully putting COVID-19 as the cause of death to get federal money is just that, a rumor, explains Ben Smalley the Cassia Regional Hospital Administrator, during a recent press conference.

“It’s unfortunate that perception is out there," Smalley said. "It would be a very big deal to falsify a record, and especially the motivation behind that to get federal money. So I can say very confidently that there’s no motivation or effort on our part and I would guess on every hospital’s part to try to call something COVID when that wasn’t the cause of death.”

Dr. Joshua Kern, the vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River, said that while it could be entirely possible someone did this, it’s very unlikely it would be happening at a frequent level, and he said deaths could actually be underestimated.

“If you look at the data, for the most part, were probably dramatically under counting COVID deaths,” Kern said. “Because we’re seeing a lot of complications including blood clots in patients who have very mild symptoms and maybe didn’t even get tested for COVID and then have sudden death or complicated deaths that follow after the infection.”

Kern also said that people who fill out death certificates have to put down what’s real, they can’t just make something up and say the person died of COVID, when they had no evidence of having the coronavirus.

Read more about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on reporting COVID-19-related deaths.

