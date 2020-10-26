Advertisement

LIVE: Idaho moves back to Stage 3 due to healthcare capacity constraints

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little signed a statewide public health order Monday afternoon moving Idaho back into a modified Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan as healthcare facilities throughout the state face alarming demand and capacity constraints due to increasing COVID-19 spread.

“Hospitals throughout the state are quickly filling up or are already full with COVID-19 patients and other patients, and way too many healthcare workers are out sick with COVID-19,” Governor Little said.

Little talks about Idaho hospitals being inundated with COVID-19 cases and specifically the impact on military veterans.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is slated to make an announcement at 3 p.m. regarding Idaho's coronavirus cases.

Posted by KMVT News on Monday, October 26, 2020

Under the new Stage 3:

  • Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or less.
  • Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25-percent capacity.
  • Physical distancing requirements are in place for gatherings of all types.
  • Long-term care facilities will not be allowed to operate without requiring masks on their premises.
  • There will be seating only at bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. Nightclubs can only operate as bars.
  • Employers should continue to protect at-risk employees by allowing telework or by making special accommodations for these individuals in the workplace.
  • All individuals and businesses should follow recommended protocols for minimizing transmission of the virus available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov.

This story is being updated. Check back for additional updates.

