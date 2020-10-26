LIVE: Idaho moves back to Stage 3 due to healthcare capacity constraints

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little signed a statewide public health order Monday afternoon moving Idaho back into a modified Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan as healthcare facilities throughout the state face alarming demand and capacity constraints due to increasing COVID-19 spread.

“Hospitals throughout the state are quickly filling up or are already full with COVID-19 patients and other patients, and way too many healthcare workers are out sick with COVID-19,” Governor Little said.

Little talks about Idaho hospitals being inundated with COVID-19 cases and specifically the impact on military veterans.

Under the new Stage 3:

Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or less.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25-percent capacity.

Physical distancing requirements are in place for gatherings of all types.

Long-term care facilities will not be allowed to operate without requiring masks on their premises.

There will be seating only at bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. Nightclubs can only operate as bars.

Employers should continue to protect at-risk employees by allowing telework or by making special accommodations for these individuals in the workplace.

All individuals and businesses should follow recommended protocols for minimizing transmission of the virus available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov

