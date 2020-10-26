Police: Man fatally shot in Boise home; woman arrested

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have arrested a woman police believe fatally shot a man inside a Boise home.

The Idaho Statesman reported that the Boise Police Department said 45-year-old Josina Regan was booked into the Ada County jail on one felony count of second-degree murder.

Authorities say officers responded to a call Thursday around 4 a.m. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police later determined his death a homicide and identified Regan as a suspect.

Court records don’t yet show if she has obtained an attorney. An investigation is ongoing.

