Police: Man fatally shot in Boise home; woman arrested
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have arrested a woman police believe fatally shot a man inside a Boise home.
The Idaho Statesman reported that the Boise Police Department said 45-year-old Josina Regan was booked into the Ada County jail on one felony count of second-degree murder.
Authorities say officers responded to a call Thursday around 4 a.m. where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Police later determined his death a homicide and identified Regan as a suspect.
Court records don’t yet show if she has obtained an attorney. An investigation is ongoing.
