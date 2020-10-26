Advertisement

Rasmussen Murri, Bertha “Mae”

October 17, 2020, age 100
Bertha “Mae” Rasmussen Murri, age 100, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell.
Bertha “Mae” Rasmussen Murri, age 100, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL—Bertha “Mae” Rasmussen Murri, age 100, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell.

She was born February 28, 1920, in Driggs, Idaho, the daughter of Theodore Fred and Bertha Artilee Williams Fredrickson.  She married Herman “Tesk” Rasmussen and to this union welcomed his two daughters from a previous marriage; Jeannie Neddo-Hamilton-Uhrich, and Doris Carroll.  Together, she and Tesk had one daughter, Gwenia Lee Rasmussen.  After more than 30 years of marriage, Tesk passed away in 1970.  Two years later, she found love again and married Val E. Murri in 1973.  With this marriage she gained two stepchildren, Barbara Ann Nish and Val Murri Jr.  Val passed away in 2004.

Mae loved to crochet, and make and collect dolls.  She enjoyed traveling and during her and Val’s travels, she collected a plate from every state and country they visited.  She liked fishing, canning, teaching crafts, putting puzzles together, going to thrift stores to look for treasures, and, in her younger years, she was an avid bowler.  Time spent with Mae always left you feeling encouraged and loved.

She is survived by her sisters, Corrine and Viola, both of Alaska; her daughter, Gwenia; stepdaughter, Doris Carroll; six grandchildren, Mickie McClellan, Wendy (Rick) Owens, Chelsea (Andre) McCleod, Chanda (Day) Day, Andrea “Pam” (Gene) Gibbs, and Charlie (Genii) Hamilton; 14 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughter, Jeannie; and her siblings, Ruth, Edward, Fae, Robert Wayne, Lois, and Donald Dean.

The funeral will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday, October 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.  The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the service will be available at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Our prayers are with Doris Carroll and her family and Carolyn Murri Hansen and her family as they both have recently lost a family member.

Latest News

Obituaries

Koch, Lila Marie

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Lila Marie Koch, 85, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Strickland, Donald Frank

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Donald Frank Strickland, 73 a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home in Wendell.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Ida Gold Farms uses technology to stay ahead

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Ida Gold Farms uses technology to stay ahead on it's third-generation dairy farm.

Obituaries

Jimenez Mendoza, Juvenal

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Juvenal Jimenez Mendoza, 30, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Latest News

Obituaries

Myers, Joseph “Joe” S.

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Joseph "Joe" S. Myers, 81, a resident of Wendell, Idaho, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Wendell.

Obituaries

Garcia, Martha Elena

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:59 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Martha Elena Garcia, 57, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Obituaries

Diaz Duran, Armando

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Armando Diaz Duran, 70, a resident of Burley, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Burley.

Obituaries

Klundt, Delbert

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:33 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Delbert Klundt, 75, of Twin Falls, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at home.

Obituaries

Heim, Donna “Mickey”

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:06 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Donna "Mickey" Heim, 78, of Twin Falls, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Heritage Assisted Living.

Obituaries

Maxwell, Bob

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:34 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Bob Maxwell, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home in Gooding.