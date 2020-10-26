Advertisement

Resources available for those dealing with mental or emotional concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

The pandemic in no doubt taking a toll on people’s and children’s mental and emotional well-being
An integrated health therapist at Sanford Health said people should focus on what they can control during the pandemic.(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - South central Idaho is approaching 9 months of the coronavirus pandemic, and you, or someone you know, may be feeling stress and anxiety surrounding it.

Children and teens may be feeling it especially, with the challenges of remote learning at least part of the time. Understanding your child’s social, emotional and behavioral wellness is critical.

Putting you first, KMVT wanted to find what resources are out there, not just for children, but for adults as well.

The College of Southern Idaho, for example, will be hosting a Zoom conference call for parents to talk about emotional and behavioral wellness in children and teens. This will be on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, and costs $25 per person/family.

The South Central Public Health District also has many resources, explains Brianna Bodily, the public information officer for health district.

“We do have quite a few resources for families who are suffering from any kind of behavioral distress at this point because of the pandemic, or for other reasons.” Bodily said. “If you’re not able to find those resources, please reach out to us, we’ve posted quite a few of those on our social media, on our Facebook page, and we will continue to do that.”

