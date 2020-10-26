Advertisement

Southern Idaho economic agency earns award for virtual familiarization tours

Southern Idaho Economic Development had to think outside of the box since people couldn’t travel to the area for in-person tours
The award was for their virtual FAM tours that they held this year.
The award was for their virtual FAM tours that they held this year.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Southern Idaho Economic Development was awarded the Gold Award form the International Economic Development Council for its innovation in hosting the virtual familiarization tours.

Normally, people travel to Southern Idaho for the FAM Tours, or familiarization tours.

During their stay, visitors tour around the area highlighting the areas that are good for business and growth.

This year, because of COVID-19, Southern Idaho Economic Development had to think outside of the box on how to host these tours since people couldn’t travel to the area for the tours.

“So on our virtual tour, we actually sent them boxes in the mail ahead of time, so that they would have virtual stops for our tour,” said Connie Stopher, the executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development. “So we would show them properties and businesses in the whole area of the Magic Valley, so that if a business is looking to come here they know what is available for them and why their business would be successful.”

Stopher said Southern Idaho Economic Development is excited to have been chosen for the Gold Award because they put a lot of hard work and effort into the event, so they could still hold their FAM Tour.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 697 new, probable cases reported, seven deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 697 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Monday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 60,041.

News

Cold weather shouldn’t impact remaining crops too much, farmers say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Cold weather shouldn’t impact remaining crops too much, farmers say. Warmer as the week continues should help crops still left to harvest

News

Cassia hospital receives cardiac rehab center certification

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
After a person suffers a heart attack or heart surgery, an important part of their recovery is cardiac rehab.

News

Doctor, hospital administrator explain how COVID-19 deaths are recorded

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
There are of course times when COVID-19 wouldn’t be the cause of death, such as a traumatic event like a car crash or a fall.

Latest News

News

Resources available for those dealing with mental or emotional concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Putting you first, we wanted to find what resources are out there, not just for your kids, but for you as well.

State

Police: Man fatally shot in Boise home; woman arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Idaho have arrested a woman police believe fatally shot a man inside a Boise home.

State

US attorney appoints 3 to oversee Idaho voter complaints

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three assistant U.S. attorneys will oversee the U.S. Justice Department’s handling of any fraud and voting rights complaints in Idaho during the upcoming general election.

News

Idaho moves back to Stage 3 due to healthcare capacity constraints

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Gov. Brad Little plans to make an announcement Monday at 3 p.m. MT in a press confrences regarding COVID-19 in Idaho.

News

UPDATE: Hailey police officer involved in murder-suicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
ISP detectives were called to a coffee shop on the 100 block of N. Main Street in Bellevue Thursday night shortly after 8:00 p.m.

News

Walker Center offering free inpatient treatment known as Hope Project

Updated: 5 hours ago
Thanks to a recent subgrant, the Walker Center of Gooding is offering free inpatient treatment for drug or alcohol addiction to eligible applicants. KMVT explains the need behind these possibly lifesaving treatments.