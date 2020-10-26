Southern Idaho economic agency earns award for virtual familiarization tours

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Southern Idaho Economic Development was awarded the Gold Award form the International Economic Development Council for its innovation in hosting the virtual familiarization tours.

Normally, people travel to Southern Idaho for the FAM Tours, or familiarization tours.

During their stay, visitors tour around the area highlighting the areas that are good for business and growth.

This year, because of COVID-19, Southern Idaho Economic Development had to think outside of the box on how to host these tours since people couldn’t travel to the area for the tours.

“So on our virtual tour, we actually sent them boxes in the mail ahead of time, so that they would have virtual stops for our tour,” said Connie Stopher, the executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development. “So we would show them properties and businesses in the whole area of the Magic Valley, so that if a business is looking to come here they know what is available for them and why their business would be successful.”

Stopher said Southern Idaho Economic Development is excited to have been chosen for the Gold Award because they put a lot of hard work and effort into the event, so they could still hold their FAM Tour.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.