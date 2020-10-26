Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, October 26, 2020

It is going to be cold again today as high temperatures are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations, and these high temperatures are about 15 to 20 degrees below our average high temperatures for this time of year. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today as a weak disturbance passes by our area. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and really cold temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s in most locations.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The high temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also not going to be quite as cold at night during the middle and end of the work week as lows tomorrow night are going to be in the low to mid 20s in most locations; lows Wednesday night are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in most locations; and lows on Thursday night are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are then going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions as a few disturbances pass by our area. It is also going to be mild on these three days as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. The lows Friday night and Saturday night are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, OCTOBER 26):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cold. Winds: SSW to West 5-15 mph. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold. Winds: North to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 37

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear and cold. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear and cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 19

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A lot warmer. Winds: SW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: NE to South 5-10 mph. High: 46

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 23

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 57 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 52 Low: 26

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and mild. High: 61 Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and mild. High: 56 Low: 28

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 65 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 59 Low: 29

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 (HALLOWEEN):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 61 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. High: 56 Low: 29

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 (DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS (FALL BACK)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Mild. High: 58

