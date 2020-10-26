St. Luke’s offers employees mental health support options

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Healthcare workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning. KMVT wanted to know, eight months in, how they’re doing, dealing with the stress.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, healthcare workers have been working around the clock treating patients.

At St. Luke’s Magic Valley, they’ve implemented several programs and options for hospital employees.

An employee support line has been up since the early days of the pandemic, allowing employees to easily schedule an appointment with a behavioral health provider, explains St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Clinic out patient clinical manager Trevor Crapo.

“One thing that’s been quite unique about this pandemic, is, you know, we’re not only the caregiver in our job each day, but also in a lot of ways the patient." Crapo said. "Because we’re experiencing the same stressors that a lot of our patients are as well. So when you’re off the clock and going home at night, you can’t just turn those stressors off.”

Crapo said they’ve also created an internal website for employees with different resources on it. Employees also have access to an app called Headspace, a mindfulness and meditation app.

“There’s been a large effort to be flexible with our policy surrounding absenteeism.” Crapo said, adding, “So as folks are out sick or they have other challenges that they need to address at home as a result of the pandemic, there’s not been the same expectations or any sort of disciplinary action if they’re out absent for a number of days.”

Crapo also said the interest in the programs the hospital offers has been great and well received, and that healthcare workers need to be in a good place mentally to really be able to help their patients.

