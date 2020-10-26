Twin Falls School District doing well with PPE, cleaning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the Minidoka County School District taking a two week break to disinfect the schools and review its current COVID-19 plan. KMVT asks how the Twin Falls School District is doing when it came to cleaning and sanitizing.

The Twin Falls School District superintended said the district is in good shape with both the school sanitizing work and its amount of personal protective equipment. Brady Dickinson told KMVT the district was able to acquire a lot of hand sanitizer over the summer and every student was provided with three washable face masks and more are still available. The district is also looking to increase custodial staff.

“We are using some of our federal dollars to add custodial staff to our buildings," Dickinson said. "So, we’re going to have people that are in the building during the day to assist teachers and others with cleaning. I would say we’re in even a better position today, in terms of PPE and the ability to clean, even than when school started.”

He added the district is also looks at its amount of PPE and cleaning supplies when determining its risk assessment level.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.