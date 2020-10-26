US attorney appoints 3 to oversee Idaho voter complaints

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three assistant U.S. attorneys will oversee the U.S. Justice Department’s handling of any fraud and voting rights complaints in Idaho during the upcoming general election.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced Wednesday that Raymond Patricco, Traci Whelan and Jack Haycock would lead those duties as part of a longstanding “Election Day Program” run by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Election experts widely say that all forms of voter fraud are exceedingly rare.

Federal law prohibits voter fraud, and also contains protections intended to ensure voters can cast ballots without being discriminated against or intimidated.

