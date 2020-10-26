Walker Center offering free inpatient treatment known as Hope Project

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Thanks to a recent subgrant, the Walker Center of Gooding is offering free inpatient treatment for drug or alcohol addiction to eligible applicants. KMVT explains the need behind these possibly lifesaving treatments.

The Walker Center received a subgrant from The Department of Health and Welfare and the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration. This subgrant is being used in the form of the Hope Project.

“We have a mission at the Walker Center to provide hope, help and healing,” said Deborah Thomas, the Walker Center CEO. “So we wanted this to be the Hope Project that your life can change, that you can be hopeful and your life can different.”

This grant allows 50 eligible individuals to received inpatient treatment free of cost. Twenty of those slots are for women who are pregnant or trying to restore their family. Another 20 slots are for anyone struggling with opioid or meth addiction. The final 10 slots are for those struggling with any other substances.

“So this grant allows people to quickly, when they are ready for care, when they feel ready to make a change, this allows us to quickly screen them and bring them into services without having to navigate all of the financial barriers to access,” Thomas said.

8 signs of #addiction 1. Change in behavior - are they acting differently or having mood swings? 2. Distancing... Posted by The Walker Center on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The Walker Center sees about 30 to 35 people in residential treatment at any given time. In all, they serve about 400 people a year, and that does not include outpatient care.

“Addiction is something that can feel really hopeless at times,” said social worker Amanda Braga. “People a lot of the times can feel alone, and giving people an opportunity to feel accepted, to find a community of people who are struggling with similar things, is something that is really misunderstood in treatment.”

For more information regarding the Hope Project, check out their website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.