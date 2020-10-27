Boise State enters top 25, prepares for road matchup against Air Force

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the 19th straight year, Boise State football has appeared in the AP Top 25. After week one of the Mountain West season, the Broncos sit at No. 25 in the poll.

After looking at film and assessing the Broncos 42-13 win over Utah State Saturday, Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin says he thought quarterback Hank Bachmeier made good decisions in the opener. Harsin says the sophomore signal-caller showed maturity and experience in a four-touchdown performance.

The Broncos' run defense held Utah State to 111 yards, but facing Air Force and the triple option this weekend will create some obstacles.

“Air Force is a whole different animal now, the triple option’s different," Harsin said. "They’re going to run the ball, so that’s known, and we have to cover obviously when they do throw it, because, I believe their quarterback (Haaziq) Daniels can spin it.”

Boise State will play in front of some people at Air Force, as the Academy cadets are allowed to watch the game in masks and can social distance.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.