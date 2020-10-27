Advertisement

Boise State enters top 25, prepares for road matchup against Air Force

Coach Bryan Harsin is pleased with his teams chemistry
Boise State enters top 25, prepares for road matchup against Air Force. Coach Bryan Harsin is pleased with his teams chemistry
Boise State enters top 25, prepares for road matchup against Air Force. Coach Bryan Harsin is pleased with his teams chemistry(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the 19th straight year, Boise State football has appeared in the AP Top 25. After week one of the Mountain West season, the Broncos sit at No. 25 in the poll.

After looking at film and assessing the Broncos 42-13 win over Utah State Saturday, Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin says he thought quarterback Hank Bachmeier made good decisions in the opener. Harsin says the sophomore signal-caller showed maturity and experience in a four-touchdown performance.

The Broncos' run defense held Utah State to 111 yards, but facing Air Force and the triple option this weekend will create some obstacles.

“Air Force is a whole different animal now, the triple option’s different," Harsin said. "They’re going to run the ball, so that’s known, and we have to cover obviously when they do throw it, because, I believe their quarterback (Haaziq) Daniels can spin it.”

Boise State will play in front of some people at Air Force, as the Academy cadets are allowed to watch the game in masks and can social distance.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13

Updated: 9 hours ago
Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13. Efficient offense and strong defense help the Broncos route the Aggies on the blue turf

News

Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13

Updated: 11 hours ago
Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13. Efficient offense and strong defense help the Broncos route the Aggies on the blue turf

Sports

Several District IV teams advance to state volleyball tournament

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:29 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Sun Valley is one of the local volleyball teams that's advanced to the state tournament, making their first appearance since 2002.

Sports

Sun Valley Community School goes back-to-back-to-back; boys state soccer roundup

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:10 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Willie DeWolfe scored three goals on Saturday, helping the Cutthroats prevail in the 3A state semi-final and state championship.

Latest News

Sports

Sun Valley, Canyon Ridge win respective matches on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:53 PM MDT
Willie DeWolfe scored three goals on Saturday, helping the Cutthroats prevail in the 3A state semi-final and state championship. Canyon Ridge topped Jerome for the third place trophy.

Sports

Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:44 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Boise State handles Utah State in fan-less season opener, winning 42-13. Efficient offense and strong defense help the Broncos route the Aggies on the blue turf

Sports

Twin Falls’ explosive offense shut out in state championship; girls soccer roundup

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:33 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Despite Twin Falls taking at least twice as many shots on goal, none of them would go in, the Indians are the 4A state champion for the first time in five years.

Sports

Bruins finish second at state

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:23 PM MDT
Despite Twin Falls taking at least twice as many shots on goal, none of them would go in, the Indians are your 4A state champion for the first time in five years.

Sports

Minico tops Twin Falls following dramatic game

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:06 AM MDT
|
By Eric Brill and Brittany Cooper
The Spartans finished conference play with a good 4-1 record.

Sports

Gooding beats Kimberly in a thriller to take the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference crown

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:41 AM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Gooding beats Kimberly in a thriller to take the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference crown. Senators win 36-35 in overtime after going for two.