Chobani announces starting hourly wage increase to $15

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Chobani yogurt company announced Monday an hourly wage increase for starting workers, which will affect employs at the Twin Falls plant.

The Greek yogurt company announced its starting hourly wage will increase to at least $15 an hour.

The changes will take full effect in the first quarter of 2021.

“This moment of uncertainty is a call for us to join together to strengthen communities and support those working tirelessly to make the food on the tables of families across America,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani, in statement. “Businesses should serve the people and communities in which they operate. Raising our base starting salary is the right thing to do and we hope other businesses, particularly food manufacturers, feel the same as we all work toward rebuilding our country.”

As a result of this increase, workers at the South Edmeston, New York, and Twin Falls manufacturing plants will be getting roughly $19 an hour. About 70% of the companies employees are paid hourly, according to a statement from the company. Federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25 an hour.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chobani has implemented extensive health and safety measures to keep its people and their families safe.

The company created additional innovative ways to support its employees, including paying special incremental bonuses to all hourly plant employees for the past three quarters and a daily childcare subsidy to support those who suddenly found themselves without childcare options.

The company makes Greek yogurt, oat milks, probiotic drinks and dairy creamers.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.