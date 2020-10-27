Crews look for missing Utah hiker near Ketchum

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing hiker from Utah.

The 63-year-old Park City, Utah, resident Fern Baird signed in at the Prairie Creek trailhead, north of Ketchum, on Oct. 19 around 1 p.m. She never returned.

Baird was notified as being missed three days later and that’s when the Blaine County Search and Sescue team, as well as deputies began their search. They found her vehicle, but she could have taken a number of trails.

Right now the county wants information from the public.

Press Release – Search Update Blaine County Sheriff Search and Rescue are continuing the search for the lost hiker,... Posted by Blaine County Sheriff on Monday, October 26, 2020

They would like to speak with an unknown Boise couple and a party of five hikers from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who both hiked either the west fork drainage of Prairie Creek or to Prairie Lake.

The family is offering a $25,000 reward for information, leading to her return. She is being described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing 115 pounds.

Baird was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants and carrying a black fanny pack.

She is considered to be an experienced hiker, but is not known to do technical hikes or mountaineering.

If anyone has seen Baird or has any information about her, please contact Lt. Mike Abaid at 208-578-3371 or email sheriff@co.blaine.id.us

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.