Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Today is going to be warmer than yesterday was as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions today in all locations as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Tonight is then going to have clear skies and cold temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 20s in most locations.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. The high temperatures are also going to continue to warm up over these three days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley; highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also not going to be quite as cold at night during the middle and end of the work week as lows tomorrow night are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in most locations; lows Thursday night are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations; and lows on Friday night are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

Saturday is then going to have mostly sunny skies as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday. It is also going to be mild on these three days as high temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley. The lows Saturday night and Sunday night are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations.

TODAY (TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: SSW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. Winds: SE to South 5-15 mph. High: 46

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 24

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: South to WNW 5-10 mph. High: 56

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: NNE to South 5-15 mph. High: 53

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 26

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warmer. High: 61 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and mild. High: 57 Low: 28

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Mild. High: 65 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 59 Low: 29

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 (HALLOWEEN):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 62 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. High: 57 Low: 30

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 (DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS (FALL BACK)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 64 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 59 Low: 32

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and mild. High: 64

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and mild. High: 61

