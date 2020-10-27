Advertisement

The Hunger Coalition honored with proclamation from the Governor Brad Little

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - October is National Hunger Awareness Month, and this year the problem has been heightened for many communities. Governor Brad Little recognized a local organization for their work.

COVID-19 has impacted many people’s abilities to feed their families.

The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue works to provide healthy food for the Wood River Valley.

“The Hunger Coalition is currently feeding record numbers of families during this crisis, they have distributed over half a million pounds of food this year, which is double what they distributed all of last year,” said Jacob Greenberg, who is a Blaine County Commissioner.

Governor Brad Little recognized the Hunger Coalition with a proclamation.

“In the month of April, we served more people through our curbside food pantry than we had in the entire previous year,” said Jeanne Liston, the executive director.

By receiving the Governor’s Proclamation, it shows that their hard work to feed Blaine County isn’t going unnoticed.

Basically in the last 8 months, we have been working tirelessly to make sure that there is that access to food, so it’s good to see that we are recognized along with other food organizations," said Mary Simms, the development director.

They are working to grow their facility, by building a new Bloom Community Food Center.

“It’s going to be a great place to build community, people can grow food in the garden, bring it in, cook it, volunteer for veggies, there is going to be a kids room,” said Simms.

They hope to continue to reduce the stigma surrounding food insecurity.

“It is truly an amazing organization and since COVID the community has really stepped up whether it be in monetary donations, or bags or egg cartons,” said Simms.

