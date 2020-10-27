Advertisement

Watch KSVT programming over-the-air while transmitter is being repaired

The temporary issue should be resolved soon
The KSVT Fox 14 HD feed is currently experiencing some technical difficulties and will be down for a few days.
The KSVT Fox 14 HD feed is currently experiencing some technical difficulties and will be down for a few days.(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The KSVT Fox 14 HD feed is currently experiencing some technical difficulties and will be down for a few days.

In the meantime, viewers can watch all the regular Fox programming and Fox Sports like the World Series and Thursday Night Football on channel 11.3.

KMVT/KSVT staff is diligently working on the issue and will have updates soon.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chobani announces starting hourly wage increase to $15

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
The Chobani yogurt company announced Monday an hourly wage increase for starting workers, which will affect employs at the Twin Falls plant.

News

The Hunger Coalition honored with proclamation from the Governor Brad Little

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
By receiving the Governor’s Proclamation, it shows that the organization’s hard work to feed Blaine County isn’t going unnoticed.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 surge threatens to force hospitals to ration care

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Utah hospitals could soon be forced to ration care as hospitals fill up during COVID-19 and Idaho could be close behind.

News

Southern Idaho Economic Development given award

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The award was for their virtual FAM Tours.

Latest News

News

The Hunger Coalition honored with Governor's Proclamation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
October is Hunger Awareness Month and Governor Brad Little gave The Hunger Coalition a proclamation.

News

Cassia Regional now a Nationally Certified Cardiac Rehab Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
People in the community can be confident with the care they will receive at Cassia Regional Hospital.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: 697 new, probable cases reported, seven deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 697 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Monday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 60,041.

News

Cold weather shouldn’t impact remaining crops too much, farmers say

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Cold weather shouldn’t impact remaining crops too much, farmers say. Warmer as the week continues should help crops still left to harvest

News

Southern Idaho economic agency earns award for virtual familiarization tours

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Southern Idaho Economic Development was awarded the Gold Award for their innovation in hosting the FAM Tours.

News

Cassia hospital receives cardiac rehab center certification

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
After a person suffers a heart attack or heart surgery, an important part of their recovery is cardiac rehab.