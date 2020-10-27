Watch KSVT programming over-the-air while transmitter is being repaired
The temporary issue should be resolved soon
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The KSVT Fox 14 HD feed is currently experiencing some technical difficulties and will be down for a few days.
In the meantime, viewers can watch all the regular Fox programming and Fox Sports like the World Series and Thursday Night Football on channel 11.3.
KMVT/KSVT staff is diligently working on the issue and will have updates soon.
