Advertisement

Candidates talk about campaigning during a pandemic

KMVT talked with a couple of incumbents about how they’ve been campaigning this year compared to years past.
Twin Falls County West Building is one of 21 polling places in the county
Twin Falls County West Building is one of 21 polling places in the county(SK)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The coronaivurs pandemic has impacted things across the world, and that includes politics in the Magic and Wood River valleys.

KMVT talked with a couple of incumbents about how they’ve been campaigning this year compared to years past.

Jacob Greenberg, an incumbent Blaine County Commissioner, tells KMVT the biggest difference this year is he’s no longer going door-to-door and having face-to-face in person interactions with voters.

“I’m not doing any door-to-door,” Greenberg said. “But we are doing some drop off of postcards and leaflets, and direct mailing. A lot more social media and advertising on the local TV station, and making sure that our ads in the newspaper are effective.”

KMVT also talked with incumbent Legislative District 24 Sen. Lee Heider, of Twin Falls, who said things haven’t changed too much, but has spent more money this year on TV advertisements than he has before.

Heider says on Election Day, it will show if it payed off or not.

“The proof of the pie is you know," Heider said. "Next week when we get the results of the election, and we say ‘Yay, that was really a great election, I’m glad I spent the money I did’, or say ‘Wow, I should have spent more, or we probably could have done with less’. But I’m happy with what I’ve done. And like I said, I’m not a big campaigner in the sense of going out and campaigning. I put signs out, I buy billboards, and this year I did some TV advertising.”

KMVT only talked with incumbents, as they’ve campaigned before, and can accurately describe what it’s like in 2020, compared to previous years.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 14 new virus-related deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
State health officials have announced 8362 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Wednesday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 61,785.

Education

CSI board asks Magic Valley leaders to mandate facial coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees is calling up on Magic Valley leaders to mandate facial coverings in their jurisdictions.

State

Idaho AG: County ban on political apparel at polls incorrect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Idaho attorney general’s office says in an opinion that a northern county’s ban on wearing political apparel at the polls is incorrect.

News

Crews look for missing Utah hiker near Ketchum

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing hiker from Utah who was last seen Oct. 19 near Kethcum.

Latest News

News

Coordinated response helps combat coronavirus spread, officials say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Idaho is now in a modified stage 3 of reopening after Gov. Brad Little’s announcement Monday and community leaders say there is a need for a better coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

CSI Theater Department hosts a theater camp for students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
From props to sets, to costumes to lighting, select fourth and fifth graders in Twin Falls are learning about theater at the College of Southern Idaho this week.

News

Idaho sees high Census completion rate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
This year, people could respond to the census by mail, over the phone, and for the first time ever, online.

News

CSI Theater department hosts theater camp for kids

Updated: 9 hours ago
The camp is put on by theater students at CSI.

News

Idaho sees a large Census Turnout

Updated: 9 hours ago
99.9% of people responded to the 2020 census in Idaho.

News

Coordinated response can help combat virus spread, officials say

Updated: 10 hours ago
Coordinated response can help combat virus spread, officials say. “I think the step back is a necessary thing, things are getting worse”