Candidates talk about campaigning during a pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The coronaivurs pandemic has impacted things across the world, and that includes politics in the Magic and Wood River valleys.

KMVT talked with a couple of incumbents about how they’ve been campaigning this year compared to years past.

Jacob Greenberg, an incumbent Blaine County Commissioner, tells KMVT the biggest difference this year is he’s no longer going door-to-door and having face-to-face in person interactions with voters.

“I’m not doing any door-to-door,” Greenberg said. “But we are doing some drop off of postcards and leaflets, and direct mailing. A lot more social media and advertising on the local TV station, and making sure that our ads in the newspaper are effective.”

KMVT also talked with incumbent Legislative District 24 Sen. Lee Heider, of Twin Falls, who said things haven’t changed too much, but has spent more money this year on TV advertisements than he has before.

Heider says on Election Day, it will show if it payed off or not.

“The proof of the pie is you know," Heider said. "Next week when we get the results of the election, and we say ‘Yay, that was really a great election, I’m glad I spent the money I did’, or say ‘Wow, I should have spent more, or we probably could have done with less’. But I’m happy with what I’ve done. And like I said, I’m not a big campaigner in the sense of going out and campaigning. I put signs out, I buy billboards, and this year I did some TV advertising.”

KMVT only talked with incumbents, as they’ve campaigned before, and can accurately describe what it’s like in 2020, compared to previous years.

