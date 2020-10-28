Advertisement

Clark, David Roy

October 25, 2020, age 76
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY—David Roy Clark, a 76-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital.

David was born August 19, 1944, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Roy and Ilene Clark.  He graduated from Valley High School in Hazelton, Idaho.  He attended a trade school in Utah to become a licensed electrician.  He then joined the United States Navy and served from 1964-1968, where he was recognized with several military metals.  He was stationed out of Japan on the ship USS Joseph Strauss DDG-16.

He returned home from serving in the Navy and became employed with Ore-Ida Foods where he worked for 35 years until he retired as a maintenance supervisor.  While working at Ore-Ida Foods, he met Kaye Stamper. They married June 7, 1969, and they were blessed with three girls.

He loved the outdoors; he was an avid hunter and fisherman.  He always looked forward to his annual hunting trips with the guys.  You could always catch him down by the river goose hunting in the colder months.  He later bought some cattle and ran a small cattle operation west of Burley after he retired.  He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandkids.  He had a funny sense humor and liked to joke with everyone.  He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.

David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kaye Clark of Declo; daughters, Kimberly (Armando) DeLuna of Twin Falls, Kellie (Cody) Sellers of Pinedale, Wyo., and Kristen (Randy) Anderson of Twin Falls; grandchildren, Keitlee Sellers, Kyla Sellers, Tage DeLuna, Tayler DeLuna, and Kasyn Clark; two sisters, Carolyn Stewart and Diane Sliker; sisters-in-law, Reta Brown and Kathy Clark; and several special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; and two brothers Gary and Ronald Clark.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.  Military rites will be accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

