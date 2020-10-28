Coordinated response helps combat coronavirus spread, officials say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho is now in a modified stage 3 of reopening after Gov. Brad Little’s announcement Monday.

“I think the step back is a necessary thing, things are getting worse," said Idaho resident David Newman. "We don’t have control over when we need it and so as far as I’m concerned, I think he’s doing a great thing.”

Hagerman resident Lindsey Baker decided to homeschool her two children this year because she didn’t think it was safe enough.

“Maybe we should just do straight, ‘this is what we are doing’, you know, masks, everybody hates them, myself included," Baker said. "I get overheated and they drive me crazy, but they are kind of needed.”

According to a KMVT poll, however, 40% of respondents don’t agree with the governor’s move back to stage 3.

Just last week, Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler said as cases grow, there needs to be more collaboration among officials.

“I think that their needs to be a coordinated response,” Rothweiler said. “I think that working collaboratively and together and in partnership across political lines, across political ideologies, is going to be how we are going to get through this.”

The South Central Public Health District says traveling to work over county or city lines could spread the virus.

“We see a lot of travel, a lot of transportation between our counties and anytime people are moving, anytime people are coming in contact with each other, the chance of this disease spreading goes up,” said Public Information Officer with the South Central Public Health District Brianna Bodily. “Having a regional, a state, a community effort on any level to combat this disease is, of course, helpful.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.