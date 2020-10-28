CSI board asks Magic Valley leaders to mandate facial coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees is calling up on Magic Valley leaders to mandate facial coverings in their jurisdictions.

The trustees approved a resolution Wednesday morning and is in response to the rapid increase in cases throughout the region and the strain on the area health care facilities. The resolution states while CSI is doing what it can to protect those who work, use and visit the college, its “efforts alone are insufficient within the broad economic and social region of South Central Idaho.”

In a statement, the resolution is asking city, county and state officials to implement facial covering requirements throughout the Magic Valley to slow the spread of the virus.

CSI President L. Dean Fisher said while mask requirements are in place in limited areas in the Magic Valley, including in all CSI facilities, more must be done to control the spread of the virus.

“South Central Public Health District data, regional data, and the data being communicated daily through various news outlets — makes it all too clear that more must be done to contain the spread,” Fisher wrote. “While the efficacy of facial coverings as a mandated behavior is becoming clear as one of the most effective ways to contain spread, these efforts will not be effective if they are not more widespread.”

