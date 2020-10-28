CSI Theater Department hosts a theater camp for students

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho’s Theater Department is giving back to the community and putting on a free theater camp this week.

From props to sets, to costumes to lighting, select fourth and fifth graders in Twin Falls are learning about theater at the College of Southern Idaho.

“Basically, we are just doing mini workshops for the kids to get a taste of what theater is all about, just some basics, like props, makeup, costumes and acting,” said Rebecca Low, a student at CSI.

This is the first year that the theater department has put on this afterschool camp and it’s completely free for the children.

“It’s hard for these kids you know, the school district is doing so great at trying to keep these in-person classes for them, but you just feel bad for them, that there aren’t a lot of activities they can do right now,” said Camille Barigar, the director of Community Enrichment at CSI.

CSI is able to do this camp because of a grant it received from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.

“This was our solution, over the course of the year, we are going to offer two or three camps taught by faculty and staff here at CSI,” Barigar said.

They hope the theater camp is beneficial for the theater majors as well as the students.

“I think the kids are definitely getting an experience that they may have never had before and just a more unique experience, hands-on with college students, and the opportunity to work with materials like this,” Low said.

