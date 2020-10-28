Advertisement

Idaho sees high Census completion rate

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - 99.9% of Idaho’s population completed the 2020 Census.

This year, people could respond to the census by mail, over the phone, and for the first time ever, online.

Patricia Ramos from the U.S. Census Bureau tells KMVT Idaho had one of the highest response rates for the census which is very important because that determines where money is allocated to, and how much which go to schools, hospitals, or roads.

“We need to know how many people live here, so the government and our officials can allocate accordingly, we provide the statistics, and they do the allocation according to the statistics we provide,” said Ramos.

The results from this years census will be used every year until 2030, when the next census will be completed.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coordinated response helps combat coronavirus spread, officials say

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Idaho is now in a modified stage 3 of reopening after Gov. Brad Little’s announcement Monday and community leaders say there is a need for a better coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

CSI Theater Department hosts a theater camp for students

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
From props to sets, to costumes to lighting, select fourth and fifth graders in Twin Falls are learning about theater at the College of Southern Idaho this week.

News

CSI Theater department hosts theater camp for kids

Updated: 1 hour ago
The camp is put on by theater students at CSI.

News

Idaho sees a large Census Turnout

Updated: 1 hour ago
99.9% of people responded to the 2020 census in Idaho.

Latest News

News

Coordinated response can help combat virus spread, officials say

Updated: 1 hours ago
Coordinated response can help combat virus spread, officials say. “I think the step back is a necessary thing, things are getting worse”

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Lincoln County reports first deaths related to virus

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The South Central Public Health District announced Tuesday that Lincoln County has reported its first deaths related to COVID-19.

News

Idaho’s move back to Stage III does not prohibit visitors in long-term care facilities

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Idaho’s move back to stage three does not prohibit visitor’s in long-term care facilities. Masks are required, however.

News

Idaho’s move back to stage three does not prohibit visitor’s in long-term care facilities

Updated: 16 hours ago
Idaho’s move back to stage three does not prohibit visitor’s in long-term care facilities. Masks are required, however.

News

Crews look for missing Utah hiker near Ketchum

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper and Jack Schemmel
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is seeking to speak with a couple from Boise and a family from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who may have seen 63-year-old Park City, Utah, resident Fern Baird who was hiking on Oct. 19 in the Prairie Creek area, north of Ketchum.

News

Watch KSVT programming over-the-air while transmitter is being repaired

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The KSVT Fox 14 HD feed is currently experiencing some technical difficulties and will be down for a few days.