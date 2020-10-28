Idaho sees high Census completion rate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - 99.9% of Idaho’s population completed the 2020 Census.

This year, people could respond to the census by mail, over the phone, and for the first time ever, online.

Patricia Ramos from the U.S. Census Bureau tells KMVT Idaho had one of the highest response rates for the census which is very important because that determines where money is allocated to, and how much which go to schools, hospitals, or roads.

“We need to know how many people live here, so the government and our officials can allocate accordingly, we provide the statistics, and they do the allocation according to the statistics we provide,” said Ramos.

The results from this years census will be used every year until 2030, when the next census will be completed.

