Idaho’s move back to Stage III does not prohibit visitors in long-term care facilities

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With Governor Little’s office moving Idaho back to a modified Stage III of Idaho Rebounds, how might long-term care facilities be affected?

The one thing the change creates is a mask-mandate in all long-term care facilities. The Governor’s office also has guidelines for long-term care facilities that include social distancing and temperature checks. However, there are no statewide limits regarding visitation to these facilities.

Individual facilities can take their own precautions.

In an AARP telephone town hall, the Governor and members of his team emphasized how visitation in long-term facilities is so valuable for mental health.

“The Governor mentioned it’s so important that we do have visitation take place because it’s so critical for the mental health and social health and everything else for the residents as well as the families,” said Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Education, Dave Jeppesen.

Governor Little says he envisions a future where rapid testing would be reliable enough to have visitors be tested on-site.

