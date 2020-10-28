Advertisement

Recall: Trader Joe’s gluten-free battered fish contain wheat, milk

More than 350 cases of the store’s gluten-free battered halibut was mislabeled.
More than 350 cases of the store's gluten-free battered halibut was mislabeled.
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:48 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Trader Joe’s is recalling some packaged fish that could cause problems for people with certain allergies.

More than 350 cases of the store’s gluten-free battered halibut was mislabeled.

The packaging failed to list milk or wheat as allergens. These ingredients could cause life-threatening responses in people with severe allergies to them.

No illnesses from consuming the product have been reported.

The fish is packaged by Seattle-based Orca Bay but branded as Trader Joe’s and sold in the grocery chain’s stores.

Customers who bought the fish may return it to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

