Salute to Farmers: Firesand Inc. enjoys a successful harvest

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Majoring in finance might not be a normal thing for a farmer, but for Aaron Hepworth, it’s just been part of the process.

“A lot of farmers just go in and they’re farming and I went to school and then I worked in corporate America for a while and I didn’t do anything with farming, and then I came back to farm,” Hepworth said. "Once I understood the book side of why we work the way we work, the love and the passion was there.”

While Hepworth did grow up on a farm, much of his understanding about how to run and work on a farm comes from learning under his father-in-law, Russell Patterson.

Now, Hepworth is the president and CEO of Firesand Incorporated in Cassia County.

“We farm potatoes, sugar beets, malt barely, (and) corn," Hepworth said. “We do some joint ventures with some other growers and a partnership with Mark Darrington.”

Hepworth says his 5,500 acres of farming responsibility is all harvested for the season.

“We are wrapped up, hallelujah," Hepworth said. “So harvest was fantastic, great weather, record times for us in terms of being able to get the crop in.”

Now it’s onto the next, like planting fall grain, planning for next year and analyzing this year’s final product.

“We start delving into the numbers side, where my degree’s in finance, I’m more of an analytical numbers guy," Hepworth said. "While I enjoy farming, I really enjoy delving into the books because you can see the fruit of the labor.”

