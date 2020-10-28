Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

We are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions today, tomorrow, and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The high temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs today are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley; highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 60s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to continue to be cold/chilly over the next few nights as lows tonight and tomorrow night are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations, and lows on Friday night are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley.

Saturday is then going to have mostly sunny skies as a disturbance passes by our area to the north and east. The temperatures are also going to cool down some on Saturday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It is also going to be mild on these three days as high temperatures are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 60s in the Magic Valley. The lows Saturday night, Sunday night, and Monday night are also going to be above average for this time of year in the Wood River Valley as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s, and near average for this time of year in the Magic Valley as lows are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Overall, we are going to have extremely nice fall weather over the next seven days, so definitely get outside and enjoy it as much as you can!

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. Winds: SSW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. Winds: NNE to South 5-15 mph. High: 54

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 28

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warmer. Winds: SSE to NW 5-10 mph. High: 63

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warmer. Winds: NNE to SSE 5-10 mph. High: 59

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 29

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 68 Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Mild. High: 61 Low: 28

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 (HALLOWEEN):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler. High: 59 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cooler. High: 55 Low: 28

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1 (DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS (FALL BACK)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warmer. High: 64 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 59 Low: 32

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and mild. High: 65 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and mild. High: 61 Low: 32

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3 (ELECTION DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Mild. High: 65

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild. High: 60

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.