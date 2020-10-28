Stage III poses changes for fans at championship events

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Governor Little’s announcement on Monday is affecting fan participation in high school sports. With Stage III, comes more restrictions.

Spectators are not allowed at the district swimming championships inside the bubble at the Twin Falls City Pool, which are being held Tuesday and Thursday.

Instead, you can watch it on the Idaho District Four High School Swimming Facebook page.

Once districts are over, state officials will look at the times from all across Idaho to determine the state winners for a virtual championship.

Starting Friday, five classifications of state volleyball will be held at Magic Valley schools.

We caught up with Twin Falls High School athletic director, Nancy Jones who is hosting the 3A qualifiers.

She told us each team receives 25 tickets to disperse to spectators.

This a list of essential and non-essential personnel that will be used for state volleyball at 1A-3A locations. (KMVT)

The list will then be emailed to the IHSAA and the front desk workers will mark people off the list. Each participating school will be invoiced to collect funds.

These are the 50 non-essential personnel (students, cheer, band, fans and school media) allowed to be in the gymnasium. There will also be an allotted number of essential personnel allowed at the facilities.

“You have to remember that we’re doing this so the kids can compete, it’s nice as parents to see them compete," Jones said. “It’s nice as parents to see them compete, but if the kids can do what they love to do, I think any amount of limiting is going to be worth it."

Football is more of a gray area.

Madison High School can accommodate a lot of fans and that’s where the Bruins will be headed for a first round game against Skyline on Friday. There isn’t a restriction for the number of spectators.

Whereas Kimberly told us each one of their players is allowed a max of four fans for their home playoff game on Saturday against Kellogg.

We hope to have a more detailed assessment from the state on Wednesday, but right now it’s safe to say, check with your athlete’s coach about how to access tickets for these state championships, plus cross country.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.