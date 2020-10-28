Stoller, Gerald D.

BURLEY—Gerald D. Stoller, age 97, passed away in his home at Pomerelle Place in Burley, Idaho, on October 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Gerald was born on February 11, 1923, in Bowdon, North Dakota, as the son of Walter Jake Stoller and Emma Lucille Stoller (Radke) and was the second of eight children.

Gerald came to Idaho with his family in 1936 to escape the Dust Bowl in North Dakota and lived for the rest of his life in the Paul area. Gerald graduated from Paul High School and was twice called up for military service, once at the end of World War II, and again at the start of the Korean War. Gerald loved farming, but most of his professional career was spent as a rural mail carrier serving patrons of the United States Postal Service out of the Paul Post Office.

When Gerald was in the military service, he met his future bride, June Maxine Croll and they were married on November 10, 1951, in Olympia, Washington. Gerald and June were married for almost 69 years and had three children, Dennis Raymond Stoller of Tigard, Oregon, Lois Marie Tupyi of Wilder, Idaho, and Larry Dean Stoller of Meridian, Idaho. Gerald was devoted to his family and always demonstrated strong family values and commitment to his community. Gerald loved camping and fishing, horses, sports, playing pinochle, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

During his life, Gerald was active in multiple organizations including the Paul Masonic Lodge, the Burley Presbyterian Church, the Paul Methodist Church, the American Legion, the Grange, and the PTA. He was an active participant in multiple community and civic activities. Gerald’s beautiful woodworking projects are found around the community. Many residents will remember Gerald for his efforts in building the Paul and Heyburn Little League into a program with over 300 participants each year. He contributed his skills to many community events such as school carnivals, fairs and the Cub Scouts. As an avid sports enthusiast, he played basketball in a Men’s league into his 50s and volunteer coached many youth baseball and basketball teams.

Gerald is survived by his wife, June; his three children, Dennis (Debbie) Stoller, Lois (Basil) Tupyi and Larry (Becky) Stoller; two of his brothers, Dallas Stoller and Walter Stoller; his sister, Francis Strasser; seven grandchildren, Kody Ketterling, Kasey Ketterling, Becki Boyd (Ketterling), Kevin Stoller, Keri Walter (Stoller), Kristen Hassemer (Kadel), and Adrienne Clark (Kadel); and 19 great-grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Emma; his brothers, Dale and Wesley Stoller; and his sisters, Joan Jarvis and Esther Cameron.

Gerald would not want anyone to risk infection from the COVID-19 virus, so our family held a small graveside service on Tuesday, October 27, at the Paul Cemetery.

The family asks that if you wish to honor Gerald in some way, that you consider a donation to your favorite charity in his name. Cards and notes can be sent to June Stoller at 1301 Bennett Ave., Room 118, Burley, Idaho 83318.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.