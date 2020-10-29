Advertisement

Twin Falls woman dies, 1 other injured in rollover crash near Bliss

The passenger was taken by helicopter to Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise.
One person died and another injured in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near Bliss.
One person died and another injured in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near Bliss.(WCAX)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - One person died and another injured in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near Bliss.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash that occurred at about 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 84.

In a statement, ISP said 40-year-old Jesse Rubio, of Twin Falls, died of her injuries at the scene after losing control and being ejected from the vehicle. The vehicles rolled several times. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Rubio’s passenger, 32-year-old Johnny Rubio, of Twin Falls, was taken by helicopter to Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise. His condition is unknown.

The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Transportation Department assisted ISP.

