Advocate discusses domestic violence warning signs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Following a murder-suicide in Bellevue last week, KMVT wanted to find out what laws are in place in Idaho to protect victims of domestic violence.

KMVT talked with Voices Against Violence about what laws are out there protecting victims and survivors.

A couple of years ago, a law went into effect that limits what police can do in domestic violence situations.

Right now, law enforcement can’t make any immediate arrests, unless they see the violence first hand or if there’s a warrant out for an arrest.

Noemi Juarez, the education and outreach coordinator for VAV, also explained the most dangerous time for victims is when they are leaving their abuser.

And there are signs people can look for.

“If you have a loved one, who their personality is completely changing, if they’re coming up with excuses for why they can’t attend gatherings, or why they can’t meet up," Juarez said. "Or if they’re only calling you at certain times, or only texting you at certain times, or you’re trying to get a hold of them and they’re responding late at night or in the middle of the night. The key for abusers is they’re trying to isolate.”

Juarez also reminds family, friends and loved ones if someone is going through an abusive relationship to keep the lines of communication open, saying that is the most important thing a person can do.

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, you can text Voices Against Violence’s 24 hour hotline at 408-675-2023, or the statewide hotline number is 800-669-3176.

