Construction continues on addition to the Twin Falls County Jail

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls County was allocated 2 million 125 thousand dollars from the federal government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What that generally is for is personal protective equipment and things like that, there was a caveat in there though for temporary housing of inmates,” said Jack Johnson, a Twin Falls County Commissioner.

Earlier this year, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in the Twin Falls County Jail.

“It was terrible, at one point we were at about 80% positive of COVID testing,” said the Twin Falls County Sheriff, Tom Carter.

The County Commissioners and a group of Sheriff’s Deputies wondered if they could use the allocated funds from the CARES act to build an addition to the jail. They went to a sub committee to ask for approval.

“And asked them if that could be used for housing for our jail for temporary because of the COVID, outbreak that we had, and that jail project is 2 million 18 thousand dollars,” said Johnson.

Once the subcommittee said yes the project was immediately started because the funds are only available until December 31st.

“They tell me that it’s on schedule, and they understand the importance of it, they are working 7 days a week, I was down there Sunday and they had a crew working,” said Carter.

The addition will help alleviate some overcrowding, and will help if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail in the future.

“As of now the project is on schedule, it’s looking good and it’s going to give us an opportunity to get the people who are on the floor, off the floor,” said Carter.

