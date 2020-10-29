Advertisement

Construction continues on addition to the Twin Falls County Jail

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls County was allocated 2 million 125 thousand dollars from the federal government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What that generally is for is personal protective equipment and things like that, there was a caveat in there though for temporary housing of inmates,” said Jack Johnson, a Twin Falls County Commissioner.

Earlier this year, there was a COVID-19 outbreak in the Twin Falls County Jail.

“It was terrible, at one point we were at about 80% positive of COVID testing,” said the Twin Falls County Sheriff, Tom Carter.

The County Commissioners and a group of Sheriff’s Deputies wondered if they could use the allocated funds from the CARES act to build an addition to the jail. They went to a sub committee to ask for approval.

“And asked them if that could be used for housing for our jail for temporary because of the COVID, outbreak that we had, and that jail project is 2 million 18 thousand dollars,” said Johnson.

Once the subcommittee said yes the project was immediately started because the funds are only available until December 31st.

“They tell me that it’s on schedule, and they understand the importance of it, they are working 7 days a week, I was down there Sunday and they had a crew working,” said Carter.

The addition will help alleviate some overcrowding, and will help if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail in the future.

“As of now the project is on schedule, it’s looking good and it’s going to give us an opportunity to get the people who are on the floor, off the floor,” said Carter.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voices Against Violence to hold Candlelight Vigil

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The vigil is at the Twin Falls City Park.

News

Voices Against Violence to hold Candlelight Vigil

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
At the event, people will share their stories, and come together to honor those who have lost their lives to Domestic Violence.

News

Construction continues on Twin Falls County Jail Addition

Updated: 1 hour ago
The jail will be complete by December 31st.

News

Judge rules Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell’s cases can be combined

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Special prosecutor Rob Wood requested the trials be combined for efficiency as he plans to use the same evidence and witnesses.

Latest News

State

Idaho to spend $4.7M more on computer network upgrades

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho will dedicate another $4.7 million in federal coronavirus aid funds to upgrade state government computer networks and security.

News

Update: Citizens put together petition to have Hagerman mayor recalled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Mayor is accused of misusing and abusing power

News

Twin Falls woman dies, 1 other injured in rollover crash near Bliss

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
One person died and another injured in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near Bliss.

News

Candidates talk about campaigning during a pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
KMVT talked with a couple of incumbents about how they’ve been campaigning this year compared to years past.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 14 new virus-related deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
State health officials have announced 8362 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Wednesday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 61,785.

Education

CSI board asks Magic Valley leaders to mandate facial coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees is calling up on Magic Valley leaders to mandate facial coverings in their jurisdictions.