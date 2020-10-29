Advertisement

Doctor explains how St. Luke’s Magic Valley currently handles child patients

The hospital is still admitting newborns and babies who need the NICU
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center hasn’t been admitting children for almost a week now, due to increases in COVID-19 cases. KMVT talked with a doctor about how exactly they transfer children to Boise.(KMVT)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center hasn’t been admitting children for almost a week now, due to increases in COVID-19 cases. Putting you first, KMVT talked with a doctor about how exactly they transfer children to Boise.

First off, people can still take their child to the emergency room at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, explains Dr. Kenny Bramwell, St. Luke’s Children’s Medical Director.

Only those kids who need an overnight stay are transferred to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise.

And the hospital is still admitting newborns and babies who need the NICU.

If a child does need to be transferred, the hospital works closely with ambulance companies to safely take them to Boise, or if they have a time sensitive emergency, they’ll take a helicopter.

And while that could be pricey, Bramwell says while they realize it’s a big concern, parents and guardians don’t need to worry.

“If a patient needs to be transferred from the Magic Valley to the Treasure Valley due to space constraints with COVID, the patient won’t be liable for that transfer," Bramwell said. "We will help make sure that this gets taken care of.”

Bramwell says that while the parents or guardians will get a bill, the hospitals are working with payers like Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield, to help facilitate payment, and will also help with any appeals that should happen.

