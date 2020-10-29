Advertisement

Exxon to cut 1,900 US jobs as oil industry struggles

The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.
The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:29 AM MDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce as the pandemic continues to sap demand for fuel.

The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.

The oil industry has been struggling all year after prices fell well below what producers need to break even.

As the pandemic gripped the U.S. economy and demand for fuel plummeted, Exxon announced in March that it would cut expenses by 30%.

The company recently announced it would cut about 1,600 jobs in Europe and it began a voluntary staff reduction program in Australia. It is also evaluating potential job cuts in Canada.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

