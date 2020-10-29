Advertisement

Huizinga, Richard Arys

October 27, 2020, age 85
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY—Richard Arys Huizinga was born April 6,1935, in Chicago, Illinois.  He left the earthly bounds and was welcomed into heaven Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Dick graduated from Burley High School in 1953, and then went on to serve his country from 1954 to1956 as a proud soldier of the U.S. Marine Corps, a Korean war veteran.

In 1956, he met and married the love of his life, Jan Cazier.  He graduated from ISU in 1963, and bought and ran Culligan Water until 1971.  He then went to KBAR radio, working as general manager for 31 years.  He enjoyed calling high school games as the voice of the Burley Bobcats. He was also involved in broadcasting and he served on the board of directors and was president of the Idaho State Broadcasters Association.  He was an active member of the Burley United Methodist Church, a Rotarian, and a member of the ELKS.

Dad loved the Idaho outdoors, spending time with family, camping, hunting, fishing, riding horses and being a member of the Cassia County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.  He loved skiing, old cars, and car shows.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Huizinga; daughter, Dawn Bruck and her husband, Jack; daughter, Jennifer Peterson and her husband, Travis; and son-in-law, Mark Peck.  He is also survived by his sister, Marlene and her husband, Alvin Temple; his brother, Bruce and his wife, Judy Huizinga; his sister-in-law, Ann Cueva; his grandchildren, Sarah, Casey, Ricky, Kate, Joni, and Bryan; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Art Huizinga and Ann Robertson; daughter, Fran Peck; and brother, Ken Huizinga.

We express our gratitude to Dr. Wong and the many other doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls for their loving care and dedication.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. Kenneth Haftorson officiating.  Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorials can be sent to Burley United Methodist Church memorial fund in the name of Dick Huizinga.

