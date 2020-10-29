Judge rules Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell’s cases can be combined

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Judge Steven Boyce ruled to join both Chad Daybell and his wife’s Lori Vallow Daybell’s cases together Thursday morning.

Special prosecutor Rob Wood requested the trials be combined for efficiency as he plans to use the same evidence and witnesses.

Daybell’s attorney John Prior objected to having the trials together. The attorney claims that if the couple’s trials run together, it will increase media coverage and make it harder to find an impartial jury.

Wood asked the judge before his ruling to take into consideration the family members of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the effects that two trials would have on them.

