Twin Falls police look for missing man and woman

The two are potentially together in Oregon.
Police are looking to connect with a Twin Falls' Emily Plott who has been missing for more than a week. She is believed to be traveling in a 2020 white Honda Fit and may be accompanies by her ex-husband Bryan Plott.
Police are looking to connect with a Twin Falls' Emily Plott who has been missing for more than a week. She is believed to be traveling in a 2020 white Honda Fit and may be accompanies by her ex-husband Bryan Plott.(Submitted photo)
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Police are looking to connect with a Twin Falls man and woman who have been missing for more than a week.

Twin Falls Police say Emily Plott, 36, went missing on Oct. 22. According to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse, she is described as being 5-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown-red hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on both arms and legs.

She may be with her ex-husband Bryan Plott, who was reported missing on Oct. 23.

Emily Plott is believed to be traveling in a white 2020 Honda Fit with license plate 2TDH971.

Posted by Erin Kuhn on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Law enforcement is aware of some communication between Emily and family members and she is believed to be in Oregon. Law enforcement would like to make contact with her and Bryan. Family members have expressed their concerns and say this is out of character.

Bryan Plott, 34, is described as being 6-foot tall and 240 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt and black pants. He has tattoo stars on both elbows, a tattoo bulldog on his right shoulder and a tattoo of an eagle on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on them or their whereabouts is asked to call the Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.

