Voices Against Violence to hold Candlelight Vigil

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Voices Against Violence is holding their annual Candlelight Vigil on Thursday October 29th from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the Twin Falls City Park in honor of domestic violence awareness.

Since the event is outdoors, Voices against Violence is still able to hold it.

They will be requiring masks and will have those available.

They say, they have seen an increase in domestic violence and child abuse, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which is why they are glad they can still hold the vigil.

At the event, people will share their stories, and come together to honor those who have lost their lives to Domestic Violence.

“this is a great event and we are very fortunate to still be able to hold it, to honor those people and give them that space to let their stories be known, but also just letting the community know that we are in a time where our community needs us more than ever right now,” said Noemi Juarez, who works at Voices Against Violence.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.