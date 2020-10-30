Carey explodes for 88 points after four weeks off

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 5-0 Carey panthers hosted the 4-5 Rockland Bulldogs on Thursday.

Carey hasn’t played a game since September 25 at Wood River High School. Fans were highly discouraged from attending and so some of the parents had cutouts of themselves.

Down 26-0 in the first quarter, Bulldog quarterback Braden Permann get his pass picked off by Dallin Parke, who takes all the way in to end-zone to make it 34-0 Panthers. Parke also had 12 tackles.

Carey's Dallin Parke shoves off a Rockland player in the 88-12 throttling of the Bulldogs. (John Peck, Carey Schools)

The Bulldogs would continue to struggle on offense, when Permann gets sacked by a group of Panthers to end the first quarter.

The defense was just stifling, holding Rockland to just over 100 yards and producing six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

But Carey was running on all cylinders on offense. Hunter Smith and Chase Gross connect on this short pass and Gross turns on the speed and takes it into the end zone to make it 42-0. Smith was 15 for 20 passing for 350 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran 60 yard touchdown on the opening play of the game.

It would be a tough day all around for the Bulldogs, as Permann gets picked off again and it quickly turns into seven points for the Panthers, as Smith and Parke connect for the touchdown to make it 50-0 before halftime.

It was 88-12 entering the fourth quarter and that would be the final as well.

“There’s a lot of highlights, Hunter was on fire with the passing game, throwing five touchdowns today and getting two interceptions, one for a pick six,” Panthers head coach Lane Kirkland said. “Chace Gross, couple of picks, one was a pick six, ran a touchdown back, 12 tackles.”

On defense Smith also had two interceptions and one of them was a pick-6.

The Carey seniors are 39-2 and have never lost on their home field.

The Panthers head to Garden Valley for a 3:30 matchup next Friday in the quarterfinal.

