Cassia County students to conduct exit poll on Election Day

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Students in Cassia County are getting the chance to work at the polls on election day.

Seniors who are in American Government class have been working to conduct an exit poll for voters in Cassia County.

Students from Burley High, Declo, Raft River, and Oakley are going to be at the polls giving voters a survey to fill out.

Then, after the election is over the students will go and review the data with the data from four years ago.

“We are going to use that data to see how it matches up to the election four years ago, see if there are any trends any changes,” said Burley High School teacher Craig Mills. “It’s a great chance for our kids to get out and see what the election is all about because most of the seniors at Burley High School are not quite 18 and they aren’t old enough.”

Polls will be open in Cassia County from 8:00-8:00 on November 3rd.

