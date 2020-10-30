Advertisement

'Facelift’ project brings electric reader board to Gooding County Fairgrounds

The sign will be installed by the end of November and will display events and messages for the Gooding community
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding County Fairgrounds is getting a new electronic reader board Thanks to Southern Idaho Economic Development and Operation Facelift,

Last spring, the Gooding County Fairgrounds sign collapsed.

“It was definitely a need, we had an old sign out here that didn’t make it through the spring with the Idaho winds,” said Jamie Lancaster, the assistant fairgrounds manager. “So as you can see there isn’t much here to tell you that the fairgrounds is here, and it’s a huge part of the community and lots of events happen out here.”

When Southern Idaho Economic Development’s Operation Facelift project came about, it decided to try to get an electronic reader board sponsored.

“The Gooding County Fairgrounds decided to do this project because it was something that they needed, a sign to let the community know first what is going on at the fairgrounds and the rodeo, but I think it’ll be really good as a use for, not only that, but as a way to let community members know any other events that are going on in this city, and that is what they are looking forward to too,” said Ervina Covcic, with Southern Idaho Economic Development.

Pioneer Federal Credit Union and 5J Excavation stepped in to help sponsor the sign.

“Part of our mission is to support our communities, create lifelong partnerships, and where else to do it,” said Brett Loveless, with Pioneer Federal Credit Union. “Gooding is a fabulous community to be a part of, we’ve been here for a while, and we are here to support our communities, support those that need it the most.”

The sign will be installed by the end of November and will display events and messages for the Gooding community.

“Without this funding, I think the fairgrounds, it could’ve taken them months or years to have a project like this come to fruition," Covcic said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Teachers are learning new ways to teach during COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe
Teachers are learning new ways to teach during hybrid schedules and teaching both online and in the classroom.

News

Cassia County students to conduct exit poll on Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Students from Burley High, Declo, Raft River, and Oakley are going to be at the polls giving voters a survey to fill out.

News

Gooding County Fairgrounds to get a facelift

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Fairgrounds are getting a new electronic reader board.

News

Cassia County students to run Exit Poll on Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
The students will be conducting the poll as part of their American Government Class.

Latest News

Age is Just a Number

Elderly drivers: When to take a loved one’s car keys away

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
As we age failing eye sight and cognitive decline can make driving dangerous.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 14 new virus-related deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
State health officials have announced 961 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 Thursday in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 62,746.

News

Advocate discusses domestic violence warning signs

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
KMVT talked with Voices Against Violence about what laws are out there protecting victims and survivors.

Election Headquarters

Republican challenger thinks District 26 senate race will be a close one

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Incumbent Michelle Stennett is looking for another successful reelection campaign

News

Doctor explains how St. Luke’s Magic Valley currently handles child patients

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
If your child does need to be transferred, the hospital works closely with ambulance companies to safely take them to Boise, or if they have a time sensitive emergency, they’ll take a helicopter.

News

Twin Falls police look for missing man and woman

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Police are looking to connect with a Twin Falls man and woman who have been missing for more than a week.