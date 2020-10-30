'Facelift’ project brings electric reader board to Gooding County Fairgrounds

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding County Fairgrounds is getting a new electronic reader board Thanks to Southern Idaho Economic Development and Operation Facelift,

Last spring, the Gooding County Fairgrounds sign collapsed.

“It was definitely a need, we had an old sign out here that didn’t make it through the spring with the Idaho winds,” said Jamie Lancaster, the assistant fairgrounds manager. “So as you can see there isn’t much here to tell you that the fairgrounds is here, and it’s a huge part of the community and lots of events happen out here.”

When Southern Idaho Economic Development’s Operation Facelift project came about, it decided to try to get an electronic reader board sponsored.

“The Gooding County Fairgrounds decided to do this project because it was something that they needed, a sign to let the community know first what is going on at the fairgrounds and the rodeo, but I think it’ll be really good as a use for, not only that, but as a way to let community members know any other events that are going on in this city, and that is what they are looking forward to too,” said Ervina Covcic, with Southern Idaho Economic Development.

Pioneer Federal Credit Union and 5J Excavation stepped in to help sponsor the sign.

“Part of our mission is to support our communities, create lifelong partnerships, and where else to do it,” said Brett Loveless, with Pioneer Federal Credit Union. “Gooding is a fabulous community to be a part of, we’ve been here for a while, and we are here to support our communities, support those that need it the most.”

The sign will be installed by the end of November and will display events and messages for the Gooding community.

“Without this funding, I think the fairgrounds, it could’ve taken them months or years to have a project like this come to fruition," Covcic said.

