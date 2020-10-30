Advertisement

Hansen football players ready to experience a rare opportunity, participating in the state playoffs

Hansen to face Watersprings Christian on Friday
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Despite an appearance in the Kansas City Playoff in the early 2000′s, Hansen hasn’t actually made it to state since 1980.

Forty years and hundreds of athletes later, this 2020 group is motivated to capture a victory on Friday.

The Huskies, led by the lone senior Jonathan Camarillo, will take on Watersprings Christian in Idaho Falls at 3:30 p.m..

After a difficult loss to powerhouse Dietrich, Hansen didn’t play again until five weeks later, due to COVID-19 cases on campus and a forfeit win over Richfield.

Their final game of the season?

A 68-22 victory over Camas last Friday, that sent the Huskies into the playoffs for the first time this millennium.

None of their older siblings can say that and those parents who are alumni of the school.

“Yeah, my dad. He didn’t make it anywhere,” junior wide receiver/defensive back Tom Gibson said. “He’s pretty proud of me, it’s the first time in like 40 years, and they never made it. So it’s pretty cool."

“Getting these three wins is great my senior year, especially going up to Watersprings to take the win would be great,” added quarterback/defensive end Jonathan Camarillo.

Assistant coach Todd Stimpson explained, “this is probably the most athletic team we’ve seen come through Hansen in many, many years, as far as position to position.”

Now the community is getting behind this excited group of teenagers who are in uncharted waters, this late in the season.

There is a sendoff Friday at 11 a.m. with the Rock Creek Fire Department, in case you want to drive by campus and show your support.

