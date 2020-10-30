Advertisement

Teachers are learning new ways to teach during COVID-19

“They both said teaching is not a career for the faint of heart.”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As schools continue to adapt to hybrid learning with half the students in the school at one time and half learning online it’s a big adjustment for not only the students but the staff as well.

Eva Craner, the Public Relations Director for the Twin Falls School District, spoke to two high school teachers to see how this has changed the way they handle their lesson plans. She said both teachers said the biggest focus is communication and ensuring all students are getting the best education possible with the COVID-19 protocols, and many are focusing highly on e-mail to make sure all students have their questions answered.

One of the teachers said in her school there are a number of teachers all teaching the same subject so they split up lectures so students might have a lecture online from one teacher and the next online day they receive a video from a different teacher. At the end of the day the most important thing is they provide quality education.

“They both said teaching is not a career for the faint of heart. This is something people get into knowing that it’s going to be a lot of hard work so this year is no exception to that, maybe there is a little added stress because there are changes that come throughout the year. But both of these teachers said they were excited they get to see their students to some extent,” Craner said.

She added the teachers she spoke with said they feel very lucky to see their students some, because they’ve heard how hard it is in other parts of the state and nation that have only online learning.

