Advertisement

Winn, Kay Arlene

October 25, 2020, age 81
Kay Arlene Marsden Winn, age 81, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, after complications with COVID-19.
Kay Arlene Marsden Winn, age 81, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, after complications with COVID-19.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Kay Arlene Marsden Winn, age 81, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, after complications with COVID-19.

Kay was born September 23, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Howard “Shorty” Caladine and Cora Jane (Covington) Marsden. When Kay was a young girl the family moved to Burley; here she attended Miller Elementary and Burley Jr. High. She always bragged that her class of 1957 was the first class to complete a full year of being a senior at the then, “New Burley High School.”

After graduation, she decided to become a beautician. She enrolled at beauty college in Boise. Her parents dropped her off for school and she almost beat them home. Kay decided she did not like being away from them. Her dad packed her up and took her back to Boise, but she found a way to get back to Burley every weekend.

One evening Kay was in Twin Falls with friends when she met a “hot” guy from Paul. Larry Winn became the love of her life and they were married October 21, 1960, and were later sealed on their wedding anniversary in 1982 in the Ogden Utah Temple with her family for time and all eternity.

Larry and Kay were inseparable throughout their 54 years of marriage. In the early years they loved to go to Y-Dell Bowl. They bowled on teams with their close friends. They also loved to dance, play cards, snow ski and spent many nights on the Snake River.

They adopted two children, Randy Lee, and Cynthia Kay. Kay was overjoyed to finally be a mother. She loved her children more than anything. She was very protective and always instilled in her kids hard work and good character. Kay was famous for never letting her kids get dirty. Randy and Cyndy were asked often by other kids about being adopted and they would reply that they had the best parents ever and would never want anyone different.

Kay loved to do hair. She loved interacting with her many friends while making their hair look amazing. It was a great occupation for her. She worked in the salon until Randy was born and then she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom. Kay stayed home until Cyndy entered the 4th grade. At this time, she went to work at Southwest Elementary School as an aide and then later the Jr. High. Kay loved working with the students. She formed long-lasting friendships with many of her fellow teachers.

In 1978, Larry and Kay built and opened Tires West in Burley. In 1987, the store joined with Les Schwab Tires. Kay spent many years supporting Larry in this business. After retiring from the school district, she went to work at the shop with her family.

Kay loved to go on family vacations. Larry and Kay bought a camper and then later a motor home. She looked forward to weekends when she could take her family to the mountains or national parks. The family went to Disneyland seven times before Randy was in first grade.

In 1991, Broc Colby was born and she had her first taste of what being a grandma meant. She loved Broc like a son. Broc went on more trips with Grandma then can be counted. She enjoyed helping him with Scouting and was not quite sure that she did not graduate again instead of him. He was incredibly special in her life.

When Larry and Kay retired, they took many trips in their motor home to the east coast with close friends. In 2010, they bought a winter home in Gilbert, Ariz., and absolutely loved when family and friends would visit them. Kay had many special and close friends. She always had her home open to anyone. Kay was able to build her dream home shortly after Larry’s passing. What a beautiful, warm welcome place to spend time with her. She was an amazing person and will be sorely missed. This world became a little less special when Kay passed on.

Kay is survived by her son, Randy (Amy) Winn; her daughter, Cyndy (Stirling) Teeter; 13 grandchildren, Broc (Margi), Hagen, Hailey, Emma, Rylynn, Ridge (Stormie), Ian, Thane (Alysha), Whitney, and Johnathon; seven great-grandchildren, Zyker, Baylor, Baker, Archer, Sage, Elijah, and Raelynn; as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Larry; her parents, Howard and Cora; her in-laws, Ted and Edna; and her siblings, Donna, Betty, Lois, Beverly, Veloy and Dee.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Gregory A. Hepworth officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends and family are also welcome Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to the funeral.

We will love you forever Mom!!! You will always be in our hearts!!!

For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral service. We express our sincere appreciation for your understanding of this request.

Latest News

Obituaries

Swier, Ronald W.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Ronald W. Swier, 80, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone.

Obituaries

McKean Rubio, Jessie Marie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Jessie Marie McKean Rubio, 40, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 of injuries in an auto accident near Bliss.

Obituaries

Ward, Everett “Buck” Lee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Everett “Buck” Ward Sr., 94, a long-time resident of Richfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Obituaries

Gossi, Phillip C.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Phillip C. Gossi, 89, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home in Hagerman.

Latest News

Obituaries

Huizinga, Richard Arys

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Richard Arys Huizinga was born April 6,1935, in Chicago, Illinois. He left the earthly bounds and was welcomed into heaven Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Obituaries

Shelby, Dale Leroy

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gilda Duarte
Our beloved father, dear grandfather, kind uncle, and life-long friend to many people, Dale LeRoy Shelby, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, in Highland, Utah, from causes incident to advanced age.

Obituaries

Stoller, Gerald D.

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
Gerald D. Stoller, age 97, passed away in his home at Pomerelle Place in Burley, Idaho, on October 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Obituaries

Clark, David Roy

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT
|
By Gilda Duarte
David Roy Clark, a 76-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital.

Salute to Farmers

Salute to Farmers: Firesand Inc. enjoys a successful harvest

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Majoring in finance might not be a normal thing for a farmer, but for Aaron Hepworth, it’s just been part of the process.

News

The Hunger Coalition honored with proclamation from the Governor Brad Little

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:52 AM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
By receiving the Governor’s Proclamation, it shows that the organization’s hard work to feed Blaine County isn’t going unnoticed.